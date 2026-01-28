Vilardi recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Vilardi snapped a four-game scoreless skid with this two-point performance. He assisted Mark Scheifele's goal in the early stages of the first period and later added a tally of his own in the second frame. Vilardi has 46 points (20 goals, 26 assists) this season, and this is the second consecutive season in which he's recorded at least 20 goals and 20 assists. If he stays healthy, he's within reach of surpassing the career-best 61 points he posted in 2024-25.