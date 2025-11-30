Vilardi scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Vilardi broke the deadlock for the Jets just 47 seconds into the game with a snap shot, and he later helped in the setup of Kyle Connor's third-period goal. Vilardi has been one of the most consistent and reliable fantasy producers for the Jets this season. This two-point effort -- his third in the last five games -- gives him 21 points (11 goals, 10 helpers) across 24 contests.