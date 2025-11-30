Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: Scores, assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vilardi scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
Vilardi broke the deadlock for the Jets just 47 seconds into the game with a snap shot, and he later helped in the setup of Kyle Connor's third-period goal. Vilardi has been one of the most consistent and reliable fantasy producers for the Jets this season. This two-point effort -- his third in the last five games -- gives him 21 points (11 goals, 10 helpers) across 24 contests.
More News
-
Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: Scores twice in loss•
-
Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: Records season-high three points•
-
Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: Opens scoring Tuesday•