Vilardi scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Vilardi's third-period tally gave the Jets their first lead of the game. His goal stood as the game-winner, his third such marker this season. Vilardi had gone four contests without a point entering Thursday, but he hasn't lost his spot in the top six. The 24-year-old is at eight goals, 16 points (two on the power play), 49 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 19 appearances in 2023-24.