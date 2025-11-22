Vilardi scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added four shots on net and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Vilardi did his part in this contest after being limited to just one goal and no assists over his previous seven outings. The recent drop in offense has cost him a spot on the top power-play unit, but he remains on the first line at even strength. Vilardi is up to eight goals, 16 points (six on the power play), 49 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 20 games this season.