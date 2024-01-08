Vilardi registered an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Vilardi set up Mark Scheifele's empty-net tally in the third period. After some initial success upon joining the top line in mid-December, Vilardi has just two points over his last seven outings. For the season, the 24-year-old forward is up to eight goals, nine helpers, 55 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 21 appearances. His scoring touch is solid, so fantasy managers may want to be patient with him while he works through a slump.