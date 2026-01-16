Vilardi picked up a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

After having a hand in a Jonathan Toews tally late in the first period, Vilardi lit the lamp himself midway through the second. Vilardi has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, and in 11 contests since Christmas the 26-year-old winger has delivered three goals and 12 points as he marches towards a career-best campaign.