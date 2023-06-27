Winnipeg acquired Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and Montreal's second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from the Kings on Tuesday in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Vilardi is coming off a career year offensively in 2022-23 with 23 goals and 41 points in 63 games. The 23-year-old forward is projected to slot into a top-six forward spot with the Jets next season. It's unclear at this time if he will line up as a center or on the wing, but he is capable of playing either position.