Vilardi signed a six-year, $45 million contract with the Jets on Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Vilardi was a restricted free agent who would have gone to arbitration if he hadn't agreed to terms with Winnipeg. The 25-year-old recorded 27 goals and 61 points in 71 regular-season outings with the Jets in 2024-25. It was his third straight 20-plus goal, but he shattered his previous career high of 41 points, which was set in 2022-23. His new cap hit suggests Winnipeg anticipates his 2024-25 production being his new normal. He's projected to serve on Winnipeg's top line and first power-play unit in the upcoming campaign, and he should maintain that role for years to come.