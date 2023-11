Vilardi (knee) skated for the first time Thursday since suffering his knee injury, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

By getting back on the ice, Vilardi took the first step toward recovering from his long-term knee problem. Still, the 24-year-old center is not expected back until late November at the earliest after being given an initial 4-6 week recovery timeline. Once cleared to play, Vilardi should be in contention to reclaim his place in the top six.