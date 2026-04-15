Vilardi logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Mammoth.

This was Vilardi's third multi-point effort in the last five games. The 26-year-old forward has been excellent for the Jets this season, earning 69 points (24 on the power play), 150 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 81 appearances. Vilardi will have a chance to hit the 70-point mark for the first time if he plays in the regular-season finale Thursday versus the Sharks.