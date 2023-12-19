Vilardi netted a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal on Monday.

Vilardi got off to a slow start this season, recording just two assists in seven contests through Dec. 7 while also missing 18 games due to a knee injury. The 24-year-old has exploded, though, contributing five goals and eight points over his last five outings. Vilardi showed promise in 2022-23, providing 23 goals and 41 points in 63 appearances, so there is good reason for fantasy managers to believe he'll end up having a great campaign despite how it started.