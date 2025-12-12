Vilardi scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Even with the usual top line broken up, Vilardi was still able to get on the scoresheet. He has three goals and three assists during a five-game point streak, and he's scored eight goals and dished five assists over his last 11 outings. The 26-year-old forward is up to 14 goals, 27 points (eight on the power play), 66 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 30 appearances this season. Vilardi should be a steady scoring-only option even if the Jets' offense continues to struggle as a whole.