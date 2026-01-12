Vilardi scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Vilardi has two goals and five assists over six games in January. His tally Sunday tied the contest at 3-3 late in the second period. The 26-year-old remains a steady scorer in the top six, earning 18 goals, 40 points, 90 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 44 appearances this season. The Jets have gotten out of their funk with back-to-back wins, so Vilardi should be able to continue contributing strong offense as the team aims for better results.