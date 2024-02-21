Vilardi tallied two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Vilardi opened the scoring midway through the first period, deflecting a feed from Kyle Connor past Marc-Andre Fleury on the power play. The 24-year-old forward then picked up an assist on Connor's tally in the second before adding his third point with a second power-play marker in the final frame. That effort gives Vilardi three consecutive multi-point outings -- he has eight points (four goals, four assists) in that span, with six coming on the man advantage. Overall, he's up to 15 goals and 28 points through 34 games this season.