Vilardi produced a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

The 24-year-old extended his goal streak to four games with another dynamic performance, and over that stretch Vilardi has racked up five goals and 10 points with an eye-popping plus-10 rating. A six-week absence due to a knee injury has limited his raw numbers, and staying healthy has been an issue for him throughout his career, but the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft has looked ready to put together a breakout campaign when he's been on the ice.