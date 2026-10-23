Vilardi scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Vilardi hadn't scored prior to Thursday, though he has added four assists over 10 outings. The 27-year-old is playing on the second line, which isn't great news considering the sizable share of offense commanded by Winnipeg's first line. Vilardi has added 18 shots on net and a minus-4 rating. His offense will likely be propped up by his spot on the first power-play unit with the members of the aforementioned first line.