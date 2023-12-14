Vilardi scored a goal on three shots, added three assists and went plus-5 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Vilardi's first game back in Los Angeles after an offseason trade went far better than his first game this year versus the Kings. He sustained an injured knee in a collision with Blake Lizotte in the Oct. 17 contest, which kept him out of action for nearly six weeks. Between the trade and that hit, this matchup has turned into a rivalry, and Vilardi made his impact with a career night against the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2017. The 24-year-old is still working to get his season on track -- he's at two goals, five helpers, 24 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 10 appearances. Vilardi appears to have the first chance to stick on the top line while Kyle Connor (knee) is sidelined likely into February.