Vilardi scored two goals on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Vilardi got the Jets on the board with a power-play goal in the second period and added a go-ahead goal in the third that stood as the game winner. His helper was also on the power play as he set up Sean Monahan's first goal as a Jet. Vilardi had been held off the scoresheet in six straight games prior to this slump-busting effort. He's at 13 goals, 23 points (five on the power play), 78 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 32 appearances. If Vilardi can stay productive on the top line, he'll have fantasy appeal in a lot of formats.