Vilardi scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-1 victory over Boston.

The 24-year-old extended his goal streak to five games by banging home a rebound after Nikolaj Ehlers' centering attempt bounced off Brandon Carlo and forced Jeremy Swayman to make a tough reaction save. Vilardi has six goals and 12 points during his hot streak, and the only things standing between him and a breakout campaign is his ability to stay healthy.