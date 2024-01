Vilardi is questionable against the Islanders on Tuesday due to an illness, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Vilardi's potential absence would be a blow for the Jets, who are getting Kyle Connor (knee) back but won't be able to count on Mark Scheifele (lower body). If the 24-year-old Vilardi does play, he could move to the first-line center role to free up Connor to play on the wing.