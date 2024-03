Vilardi (upper body) will miss Winnipeg's next two games, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

The Jets will play Friday in Seattle and Saturday in Vancouver without Vilardi. The 24-year-old forward has 16 goals and 30 points in 38 contests this season. He hasn't been in the lineup since last Thursday, but Vilardi should serve in a top-six capacity once he's healthy.