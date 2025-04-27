Vilardi (upper body) won't play against the Blues on Sunday in Game 4, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Vilardi will miss his 15th straight game despite participating in the pregame warmups. Still, he appears close to a return to action and could be ready for Wednesday's Game 5 matchup versus St. Louis. Vilardi compiled 27 goals, 61 points and 130 shots on net across 71 appearances during the regular season. Once healthy, he could join the top six and see time on the top power-play combination.