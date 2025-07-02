Nyquist signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Jets on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Nyquist has made at least 70 regular-season appearances in nine of the last 10 seasons, most recently recording 11 goals, 17 assists, 44 hits, 30 blocked shots and 16 PIM while averaging 16:51 of ice time over 79 regular-season outings between Nashville and Minnesota last year. He took a step back after logging a career-high 75 points with the Predators the year before, and he'll attempt to bounce back in the 2025-26 season as part of an offense that was tied for third in the NHL with 3.35 goals per game last year.