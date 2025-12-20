Nyquist posted a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Nyquist had gone 10 games without a point, and he was scratched for four contests in that span. The 36-year-old winger's declining offense has been a poor fit for the Jets this year, and he may not be out of the woods for scratches if he can't find more consistency. He's logged just seven helpers with 33 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating over 25 outings.