Nyquist logged an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Nyquist logged just two helpers in four appearances during January. His struggles this season have been obvious, leaving him as a regular healthy scratch as the Jets try to right the ship. The 36-year-old winger is at nine helpers, 41 shots on net, 19 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through just 33 outings. Nyquist is not a guarantee to be in the lineup, and he's often played on the fourth line lately when he does suit up.