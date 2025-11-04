Nyquist (undisclosed) isn't expected to play against the Kings on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Nyquist remains day-to-day and will miss his second straight outing. He has contributed five assists, 14 shots on goal, five blocked shots and six hits across 11 appearances this season. With Nyquist and Morgan Barron (undisclosed) unavailable, Adam Lowry will make his season debut after recovering from offseason hip surgery.