Fleury signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Wednesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Fleury played in 24 regular-season games for the Lightning last year, earning five points with 40 blocked shots and 31 hits. The 27-year-old did not make a postseason appearance. Fleury will have a tough time getting much NHL time in 2024-25 and should be expected to be a frequent healthy scratch or an organizational depth option at AHL Manitoba.