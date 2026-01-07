Jets' Haydn Fleury: Lands on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
Fleury (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Fleury was stretched off the ice following a hard hit into the boards against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, but he has been released from the hospital and was at the Jets' facility Wednesday for team meetings. While the team is still working to determine the full extent of Fleury's injuries, he will be out for at least a week following his placement on injured reserve.