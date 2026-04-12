Fleury scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Flyers.

Fleury's tally came at 6:57 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but the Flyers responded with two goals over the next two minutes and never looked back. The 29-year-old blueliner has a point in each of his last two games. He's at four points, 24 shots on net, 51 hits, 55 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 36 appearances this season. Fleury has successfully kept Ville Heinola out of the lineup even after the Jets traded away Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn ahead of the trade deadline.