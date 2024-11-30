Fleury provided an assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Fleury snapped a six-game slump when he helped out on a Neal Pionk tally in the third period. The 28-year-old Fleury has stayed in the lineup on the second pairing in place of Dylan Samberg (foot), who will likely be out until late December. Fleury has a little more competition now, as Logan Stanley returned from an undisclosed injury Friday. For the season, Fleury has two helpers, 14 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 12 hits and a minus-5 rating over 13 appearances.