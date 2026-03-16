Fleury scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

The stay-at-home defenseman produced his first points of the season in his 25th game, while his first-period goal marked the first time he'd lit the lamp in the NHL since Dec. 19, 2023 -- coincidentally, also against St. Louis as part of a two-point performance. Fleury has been getting a regular shift in March after Winnipeg dealt away Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn at the trade deadline, and over eight games this month he's produced 17 hits, nine blocked shots, eight shots on net and a minus-3 rating.