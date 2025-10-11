Fleury sustained an injury to his kneecap while blocking a shot during Saturday's 3-2 victory over LA, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Fleury had three blocks and three hits in 11:42 of ice time Saturday. He had seven assists, six PIM, 48 hits and 56 blocks across 39 regular-season appearances with the Jets in 2024-25. The severity of Fleury's kneecap injury isn't known, but if he can't play Monday versus the Islanders, then Colin Miller will probably draw into the lineup.