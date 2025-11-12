Fleury (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Canucks in the second period, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Fleury's injury is his second of the season already after he missed a game due to a kneecap in October. The defenseman's status should be updated prior to Thursday's game against the Kraken. If Fleury can't play, Colin Miller would likely enter the lineup on the third pairing.