Fleury (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Fleury is week-to-week after being injured in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Dec. 23. He has produced six assists, 27 shots on goal, 44 blocked shots and 31 hits through 25 appearances this season. Logan Stanley replaced Fleury in the lineup in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Ottawa.