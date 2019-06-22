Jets' Henri Nikkanen: Potential steal late in draft
Nikkanen was drafted 113th overall by the Jets at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Ranked No. 21 amongst European skaters by NHL Central Scouting in their midterm rankings, Nikkanen plummeted to No. 32 overall in their final rankings. So, why the drop off? Well, for one, he played fourth-line minutes after being called up to Jukurit's top team in the Finnish league and being stapled to the bench most nights didn't help his draft stock. Nikkanen will flash high-end offensive skill at times, but he's nothing more than an average skater and you don't get the same effort from him on a nightly basis. There's something here, but Nikkanen certainly has some flaws in his game to correct.
