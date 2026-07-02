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Jets' Henry Thrun: Agrees to two-way deal

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Thrun signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Thursday, per Murat Ates of The Athletic.

Thrun had five goals, 23 points and 37 PIM in 55 regular-season appearances with AHL Toronto. He also had two goals and nine points in 24 playoff outings with the Marlies en route to winning the Calder Cup. At the NHL level, the 25-year-old has accumulated five goals, 25 points and 46 PIM in 123 career regular-season appearances. Thrun will enter training camp with a genuine shot of making Winnipeg's Opening Night roster.

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