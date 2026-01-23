Phillips was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Phillips' demotion could be an indication that Neal Pionk (lower body) or Haydn Fleury (upper body) is close to returning to action, though the club could bring Phillips or another defenseman up from the minors prior to Saturday's clash with Detroit. The 24-year-old Phillips has logged just five NHL games over the last two seasons and figures to serve primarily as a healthy scratch even when he is on the NHL roster.