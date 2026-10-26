Rosen scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens in the Heritage Classic.

Rosen's first goal of the season came in an outdoor game. The 23-year-old has filled a middle-six role with power-play time so far, but he has just two points, 14 shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 11 appearances. The Jets' addition of Dawson Mercer in the Connor Hellebuyck trade could make it even tougher for Rosen to work his way into the top six if head coach Scott Arniel shuffles the team's lines.