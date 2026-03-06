Rosen was recalled from the minors Friday.

Rosen has 25 goals and 43 points in 37 outings with AHL Rochester in 2025-26. He also has three goals and seven points in 16 appearances with Buffalo in 2025-26. Winnipeg acquired Rosen from the Sabres on Friday. The 22-year-old might have an opportunity to play regularly at the NHL level for the remainder of the campaign, especially with the Jets looking ahead to the future after being sellers in the trade market.