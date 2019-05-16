Telegin won't be under contract in the KHL next season and is hoping to land an NHL contract, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Telegin's rights are currently held by Winnipeg after the club selected him in the fourth round of the 2010 NHL Draft, but that will change July 1 when he is free to sign with any team. Assuming Winnipeg can come to terms with restricted free agents Kyle Connor and Andrew Copp, it won't have a lot of room on the left wing for Telegin. One option for the organization to avoid losing the Russian for nothing would be to trade away his rights if it becomes clear a deal can't be worked out.