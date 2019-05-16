Jets' Ivan Telegin: Looking for NHL deal
Telegin won't be under contract in the KHL next season and is hoping to land an NHL contract, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
Telegin's rights are currently held by Winnipeg after the club selected him in the fourth round of the 2010 NHL Draft, but that will change July 1 when he is free to sign with any team. Assuming Winnipeg can come to terms with restricted free agents Kyle Connor and Andrew Copp, it won't have a lot of room on the left wing for Telegin. One option for the organization to avoid losing the Russian for nothing would be to trade away his rights if it becomes clear a deal can't be worked out.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...