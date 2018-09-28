Jets' J.C. Lipon: Designated for waivers

Lipon was placed on waivers by the Jets on Friday for the purpose of reassignment to the minors, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Lipon was facing an uphill battle securing a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night; however, he back-to-back 30-point campaigns with AHL Manitoba should have him on the team's radar should the need arise to promote a player from the minors.