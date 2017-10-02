Play

Jets' J.C. Lipon: On waiver wire

Lipon was placed on waivers by the Jets for the purpose on reassignment Monday.

Lipon spent the entire 2016-17 season with AHL Manitoba where he recorded 12 goals and 18 assists in 71 outings. The winger faced some tough competition for a spot on the 23-man roster -- losing out to the likes of Kyle Connor, Brandon Tanev and Marko Dano.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories