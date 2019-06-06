Jets' J.C. Lipon: Re-signs with Winnipeg
Lipon agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Thursday.
Lipon spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Manitoba, notching 11 goals and 26 points in 60 games. The 2013 third-round pick hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2015-16 and is nothing more than an organizational depth option at this stage in his career.
