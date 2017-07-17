Jets' J.C. Lipon: Signs one-year deal
Lipon agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Monday.
Much like last year, Lipon figures to spend the bulk of the 2017-18 season further developing his game in the minors with AHL Manitoba. While playing for the Moose, the 24-year-old tallied 12 goals and 18 helpers and could provide some scoring depth when the Jets inevitably sustain injuries during the upcoming campaign.
