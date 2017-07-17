Jets' J.C. Lipon: Signs one-year deal

Lipon agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Monday.

Much like last year, Lipon figures to spend the bulk of the 2017-18 season further developing his game in the minors with AHL Manitoba. While playing for the Moose, the 24-year-old tallied 12 goals and 18 helpers and could provide some scoring depth when the Jets inevitably sustain injuries during the upcoming campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...