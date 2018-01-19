Roslovic was called up from AHL Manitoba on Friday.

The Jets have completed their bye week, so Roslovic heads back to the parent club along with goaltender Michael Hutchinson. Selected in the first round (25th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the 20-year-old skater has predictably shredded competition in the AHL, amassing 28 goals and 55 assists through 97 games since the beginning of last season. He's still hunting for his first NHL point through five contests, though.