The Jets recalled Roslovic from AHL Manitoba on Saturday.

Roslovic has posted impressive numbers in the minors this season, racking up 15 goals and 35 points in just 31 games. The Jets placed Brandon Tanev (lower body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move Saturday, so Roslovic will round out Winnipeg's depth up front for the foreseeable future.

