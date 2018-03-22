Jets' Jack Roslovic: Dealing with illness
Roslovic missed Thursday's practice session with the flu, but is expected to suit up Friday against the Ducks, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Roslovic began the season in the minors with AHL Manitoba, but injuries opened the door for him to get a shot in Winnipeg. Since being promoted in early January, the winger has capitalized on his opportunity with four goals, eight helpers and 35 shots in 29 outings. At this point, Roslovic likely has played his final games in the AHL and should be considered a full time member of the Jets.
