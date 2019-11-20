Jets' Jack Roslovic: Earns assist
Roslovic garnered an assist versus the Islanders on Tuesday.
Roslovic is starting to find his groove after being bumped up to the second line in Bryan Little's (ear) absence, as the youngster has points in each of his previous two games. If the winger continues to produce, he could be in contention to maintain his spot in the lineup even once Little returns to action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.