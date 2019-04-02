Roslovic scored two goals on five shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Roslovic hadn't scored since Feb. 2 when he had a hat trick versus the Ducks. He'd registered only six assists in the 22 games in between the bursts of scoring. The first-round pick from 2015 has nine goals and 24 points across 74 games in his first full season, which isn't bad for a guy that's been primarily a bottom-six winger. However, with only 69 shots and an average ice time of 9:42, his limited chances have made for an inconsistent campaign.