Jets' Jack Roslovic: Ends goal drought with two scores
Roslovic scored two goals on five shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Roslovic hadn't scored since Feb. 2 when he had a hat trick versus the Ducks. He'd registered only six assists in the 22 games in between the bursts of scoring. The first-round pick from 2015 has nine goals and 24 points across 74 games in his first full season, which isn't bad for a guy that's been primarily a bottom-six winger. However, with only 69 shots and an average ice time of 9:42, his limited chances have made for an inconsistent campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...