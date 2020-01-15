Roslovic scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over the Canucks.

Roslovic gave the Jets a 2-0 lead in the final minutes of the first period, collecting his eighth goal of the season. It was his first tally since Dec. 17, halting a 12-game goal drought. It was also his first point since a three-assist game on New Year's Eve, a dry spell that spanned six games. Roslovic's eight goals and 18 points are sufficient for a real-life third-liner, but won't do much for your fantasy squad.